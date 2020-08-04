Motlow State President Dr. Michael Torrence has been appointed to the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) Commission on Institutional Infrastructure and Transformation. The Commission appointment is for three years, from July 1, 2020, until June 30, 2023.
The appointment to the AACC board is the latest in a significant number of appointments and awards Dr. Torrence has received since arriving as Motlow’s seventh president in May 2018, including:
• PTK Honor Society Presidential Advisory Board
• PTK Honor Society International Paragon President Award
• GlobalMindED Inclusive Excellence Leader Award
• Berkeley College Online Advisory Board
“We are certain that Michael Torrence’s insights and leadership will significantly contribute to the Board’s decision-making process and its ability to serve the interests of all AACC member institutions,” said Dr. Walter G. Bumphus, President and CEO of AACC. “Dedicated leadership is essential to the continued success of community colleges and our association.”
The American Association of Community Colleges is the primary advocacy organization for the nation’s community colleges. The association represents nearly 1,200 2-year, associate degree-granting institutions, and more than 12 million students.