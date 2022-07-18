USDA Rural Development is making $200 million available through the Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program (MPILP). This program – administered by the Rural Business-Cooperative Service (RBCS) – will provide grants of up to $15 million to nonprofit lenders, including private nonprofits, cooperatives, public agencies, and Tribal entities, to establish revolving loan funds to finance projects that improve the resiliency of our food supply chain. The purpose of this program is to improve access to affordable capital for meat and poultry processors and other operators in the middle of the food supply chain while building the expertise and capacity of our lenders to support this important work.
Additionally, USDA Rural Development, in cooperation with the University of New Hampshire’s Center for Impact Finance at the Carsey School of Public Policy, is announcing the Credit Ready Meat and Poultry Lending Initiative. This initiative will provide training and peer support to lenders interested in developing or expanding their capacity to finance projects in the meat and poultry processing sector.
Under this program, intermediaries will use this funding to establish revolving loan funds to finance a variety of activities related to meat and poultry processing. When loans are repaid, intermediaries can make additional loans to support activities throughout the middle of the food supply chain which can help businesses aggregate, process, manufacture, store, transport, wholesale, and distribute food.
The first application cycle will have $75 million in funding and is open until July 25, 2022. The remaining $125 for the second application cycle will be announced in the coming months.