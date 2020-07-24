A local Tullahoma resident took time to give back by teaching kids how to make pizza.
Trainer Cass Barnes and Robert Hayes opened an athletic facility named the University of Youth Greatness (UYG) in Tullahoma about two months ago and business has been doing well.
“I’ve always wanted my own little training facility and I love working with kids,” Barnes said.
UYG has been holding Kid’s Camp during the month of July and parents have given Barnes positive feedback of his work.
“I can’t complain at all, it’s been great,” Barnes said. “I’ve had a lot of parents tell me I’m doing a great job with the program we’re doing.
Besides speed and agility classes, kids will be able to work out as well as doing learning activities for school work, ranging from math and history. They will also play games like dodgeball and kickball to help to get to know one another.
“We do some different activities so we can get to know each other so when we come in we’re not strangers to each other as well.”
One of the activities involves UYG teaming up with Matthew Sfirakis of Olympus Gyros and Pizza in Dechard to teach them how to make pizza.
Sfirakis invited Tullahoma Police officers Tyler Walls and Willie Young as guests and asked the kids to say thank you to them for their work. He said wanted to teach the kids to show appreciation for the work they do for the community. He also encouraged them, no matter what they choose to do in their life, whether it be a doctor or a tire shop owner, to they put in the work.
“Always put in the hard work no matter what,” said Sfirakis.
Sfirakis, with the help of his sons Andreas and Lucas, gathered the kids to show them how to make pizza.
He gave each kid a ball of dough and helped them flatten the dough with a machine.
He then demonstrated how to prepare the dough by smacking the excess flour off the dough and stretching it out before rolling the crust and applying the sauce and cheese.
One by one he helped each child with making their pizzas and, in a shock to the kids, Sfirakis packaged the pizzas so they could take them home to cook themselves with the help of their parents.
Sfirakis said he’s known Barnes and reached out to him about doing something with the kids once he saw he had UYG going.
“I want to help out and do something nice for the kids in the community,” Sfirakis said.
This isn’t the first time Sfirakis has helped kids make pizza. According to Sfirakis, in his five years of running Olympus, he has let over 400 children make pizza. He said it’s all about putting smiles on their faces.
“I like to impact the kids,” Sfirakis said. “I hope everybody had a good time and I hope everyone can come check out Cass and his place over here.”
The Kid’s Camp is from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and goes until the beginning of the school year. Barnes said UYG will have after school programs and encourages all surrounding counties to come by.
UYG is located at 217 Big Springs Ave. in Tullahoma with business hours being 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Kyle Murphy may be reached at kmurphy@tullahomanews.com.