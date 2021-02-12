Aaron Bennett, 87, passed away on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 at his home at Morning Point of Tullahoma. Graveside services are scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. at Bethany Cemetery.
A native of Tullahoma, he was the son of the late Archie and Lillie Bennett. Aaron was a veteran and POW of the Korean War and also served his country in Vietnam. For his service he earned numerous awards including: the Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal, Korean Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. Mr. Bennett served over 20 years in the U.S. Army.
Aaron enjoyed making people smile. He loved country and gospel music and would entertain people by singing. He also enjoyed fishing, playing golf and target shooting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Julie Swinford Bennett; daughter, Brenda Gail Bennett; son, Howard Anthony “Tony” Bennett; brothers, Marlon, J.D. and Maurice and sisters, Birdie Mae, Irene, Martha, Alvaree and Helen. Mr. Bennett is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 14, 2021