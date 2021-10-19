Aaron Jerome Stephens, 73, of Winchester, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 at his residence.  He was born February 7, 1948 in Winchester to the late Clyde O. Stephens and Sadie Lodema Miller Stephens.  Funeral services were held Tuesday, Oct. 19 in Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Blake Stephens officiating.  Burial followed Franklin Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the American Cancer Society or any veteran organization. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Oct. 20, 2021

