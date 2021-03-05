Watson-North Funeral Home is honored to be of service and ministry to the family of Aaron Lee Truitt, age 38 of Tullahoma.
Mr. Truitt passed from this life on Feb.10, 2021. A native of Murfreesboro, he lived in the Middle Tennessee area all of his life. Aaron will be remembered by his family as a great husband, father, son and brother. He was greatly admired for his role as a peer and support for others recovering from substance abuse. He was a member of Life Change Church in Tullahoma.
Mr. Truitt is preceded in death by his father, Gaylord Lee Truitt. He leaves to cherish his memory and mourn his loss, his wife, Nicole Cooper Truitt of Tullahoma; sons, Loften Truitt of Franklin and Kolten Rylee Truitt of Tullahoma; mother and step-father, Sharon and Dan Gentry of Smyrna; grandmother, Marilyn Johnson, also of Smyrna; father-in-law, Kevin (Lisa) Hellman of Neoga, Ill.; sister-in-law, Kayla Hellman and brother-in-law, Dustin Hellman; sisters, Angela (Rodney) Truitt of Panama City Beach, Fla., and Jennifer (Patrick) Songer of Eagleville; nieces, Elizabeth, Reese & Shelby; nephew, Kerigan; stepchildren, Taylor and Riley Cooper, both of Paris, Ill.
Memorial service has been postponed due to inclement weather. Arrangements will be announced later. Online condolences may be sent to www.watsonnorth.com.
Watson-North Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 7, 2021