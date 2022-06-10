Addie Virginia “Ginny” Sparacino, (July 26, 1932 – June 6, 2022) devoted mother, homemaker, sister, loyal friend, world traveler and courageous sweet soul, died on Monday, June 6, 2022 in Columbia, Tennessee.
Ginny was the youngest of 12 children born of Lee Greenbriar Lowhorn and Allie Dosha Blackburn Lowhorn. She was the first of her siblings to graduate from high school, thanks to the encouragement of her respected high school basketball coach. She was also a majorette in school and a natural athlete, playing guard on the women’s basketball team. Her older sisters and brothers either married or joined the US armed services prior to finishing high school. Ginny married Jay Doolittle on October 9, 1952 in Lowell, Indiana and together they raised three children, Jan, Douglas and Lani. Ginny was known for her unfailing devotion to her family and children and her strong work ethic. She worked at the Bell Telephone company in Falmouth, Massachusetts for many years, and later had several clerical positions at other places and organizations. As a homemaker, Ginny was an accomplished seamstress and knitter and enjoyed making clothes for her family and herself. She made sure that her family faithfully attended church and Sunday School and summer Bible school wherever they were living at the time. In the early years, as an airman’s spouse, Ginny lived in many places with her growing family after leaving her birthplace of Tullahoma, TN. She lived in Lowell, Indiana, Honolulu, Hawaii, Falmouth, Massachusetts, Rome, New York, Goldsboro, North Carolina, Ramstein Airforce Base in Germany and Tampa, Florida. She then returned back to Tennessee in her later years.
When raising her young children, her husband often traveled for the US Air Force, and she was far away from her family. She was very resourceful and quickly learned to manage on her own, along with building a strong network of friends and neighbors around her. She would help her neighbors, and they would also help her, as military service families often do. Ginny was known for her delicious chicken and dumpling soup and contributing to the frequent bake sales and activities that the children were involved in. She also became very involved in supporting the Cub Scout and Girl Scout groups her children belonged to, as well as the sports teams they played on. The long months when her husband was away in Viet Nam in 1970-71 was one of the most challenging times for her and her children. Ginny loved bringing her family together and she was often the enthusiastic Lowhorn “ringleader” to instigate games and activities at the annual Lowhorn family reunions.
She was an accomplished bowler and played on recreational bowling leagues for many years. Her best bowling game was over 260. She also learned racquetball, snow-skiing, and enjoyed playing cards and relished the occasional trip to Las Vegas or Tunica. She was a formidable competitor with cards or Bingo and had a knack for winning. In recent years, she would often give her Bingo prizes away to others to brighten someone else’s day. After 21 years of marriage, Jay and Ginny divorced and she met and then married John Sparacino on April 1, 1989 in Tampa, Florida. They later moved to Tullahoma, Tennessee. Ginny and John enjoyed traveling and visited many wonderful placed together, including Hawaii, Alaska, Italy, Sweden, and to visit family and snow ski in Colorado. They established a second home near Fort Lauderdale, Florida where they often spent their winters. Ginny experienced a tragic accident in 2003 that left her paralyzed from the chest-down. Her very active life suddenly came to a stop. She responded to this radical life change with courage and determination. Her husband John quickly took on the day-to-day responsibility of the bulk of her care at home, and he faithfully continued this labor of love for 11 years until he passed away in January 2013.
Ginny is survived by her three children and their spouses: Jan M. DeSanti/Mark DeSanti (Lakewood, Colorado), Douglas W. Doolittle/Susan O’Donnell (Franklin, Tennessee), and Lani Biller/Frank Biller (Holland, Michigan); Step-child, Dr. Kathy Sparacino; Grandchildren, Daniel J. DeSanti, Heather L. Porter, Leigh E. DeSanti, and Melani J. McDonald; Great-grandchildren, Khloe K. Rivera, Gavin M. McDonald, Finley M. McDonald, and Danielle L. A. DeSanti; Step-grandchild and spouse, Evan Biller/Sydney Biller; Step-great grandchildren, Xavier Biller and Shelby Sparacino; her sister, Emma Jean Haslett; and her first husband, Jay Doolittle. Ginny was predeceased by her parents, step-mother, Christina Holder, and her firstborn child, Jay Doolittle, Jr. (1953), and her second spouse, her four sisters, Annie Mae Lightfoot, Effie Fanning, Susie Elizabeth Beavers Turner, Mary Allene Letner, and her six brothers, James Lowhorn, Clifton Lowhorn, Bill Lowhorn, Dan Lowhorn, David Lowhorn and Sherman Lowhorn, and a step-daughter, Lynn Sparacino.
Visitation for Ginny will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to p.m. with the funeral to immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Kenneth Gordon of New Life United Pentecostal Church officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma. Following the interment, there will be a reception at New Life Pentecostal Church in Tullahoma. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the United Spinal Association, 120-34 Queens Boulevard #320, Kew Gardens, New York 11415 or at www.unitedspinal.org. The family extends a special thank you to the staff at LifeCare Tullahoma and LifeCare Columbia who cared for Ginny during her time spent in their facilities in 2012 through 2022, and to all the family and friends who have visited and extended many expressions of love and support to Ginny and her family in recent years. We appreciate every one of you and may God bless you all.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 12, 2022