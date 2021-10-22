US Navy WWII veteran Mr. Adrian Otto Todd, age 95 of Madison Ala., passed away Monday October 18th, 2021 at the NHC Skill Care Facility in Tullahoma. Funeral Services are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Burial will be on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Franklin County. Anyone wishing to attend the burial can meet at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Sunday to travel to the cemetery in Procession.
Adrian was born in 1926 in Tullahoma, Tennessee to Dovie Dodson Todd and Samuel Otto Todd. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorris Elaine Yarborough Todd; two sisters, Mildred Todd and Virginia Martin; two brothers, Billy Ottis Todd and Clifton Leon Todd and son-in-law Darrell Keith Williams.
He is survived by his sister, Colleen Rearwin of Matthews, N.C.; daughter, Adrienne Ruth Williams, Franklin; son, Wm. Mark Todd (Dianne) Tullahoma; stepson, Stacey Witherow (Theresia) of Ardmore, Ala.; brother-in-law, Tommy Maddux (Julia) of Murfreesboro; grandsons, Troy Andrew Williams (Katy), Todd Samuel Williams (Jessica) and one great grandson, Andrew Cole Williams, all of Franklin; Step grandchildren, Kristen Lindsey Adams (John) of Tullahoma, Benjamin Keith Brewer of Estill Springs, John Witherow, Robert Witherow, Will Witherow, and Cassidy Witherow, all of Ardmore, Ala.; Step great grandchildren, Tripp and Evy Adams of Tullahoma; special friends, Joanne and Don Cole of Madison, Ala., and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Adrian received a B.S. in Business Administration MTSU 1953 and an M.S. from the University of Oklahoma. He retired from the Civil Service in 1998 as the Army Chief of Program Review at Redstone Arsenal and enjoyed 23 years of retirement.
He enjoyed flying airplanes, golf, boating, and touring on motorcycles with his brothers, son, and several close friends all over the US. He especially loved Christmas at his home with his family.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 24, 2021