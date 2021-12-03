Aileen R. Owens of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at her residence at the age of 92. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Aileen was a member of First Christian Church of Tullahoma and enjoyed being active in her church. She also enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren. In her younger years, she enjoyed sewing and reading.
Mrs. Owens was preceded in death by her mother, Clairene Ray and her husband, William Howard Owens.
She is survived by sons, Bill Owens (Susan) of Columbia and Steve Owens (Charlie) of Tullahoma and granddaughters, Amelia and Allyson Owens.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Morning Pointe for their compassionate care and support.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 5, 2021