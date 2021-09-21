Alan went to be with the Lord on Sept. 2, 2021 and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
A Knoxville resident, Big Al was born moments before his brother Aaron at UT Medical Center and raised in White Pine. He spent his childhood with friends riding bikes, playing kick the can, and jumping off bridges into the lake close to home. Big Al became passionate about sports at a young age and could often be found on a court or a field throughout his childhood. As he grew, he found happiness on the golf course, surrounded by friends. Growing up, Alan and the Hice family rarely missed a UT football game, thus fueling his lifelong love for all things Orange (GBO).
Alan attended the University of Tennessee, pledged Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, and graduated with a degree in Finance. Following college, Alan became a Commercial Banker and resided in Knoxville. He was a member of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church and found great comfort in his faith. Big Al was a devoted friend and a loving father. He treasured his son, Mackenzie, and embraced every moment he had with him.
Big Al is Survived by his son, Mackenzie Hice; loving friend and mother of his son, Shauna Oakley; father and stepmother, Joel and Betty Hice; Mother, Eleanor Hice; Grandfather, Pastor Jack Hice; sister, Audrey Morrisett and husband Ed; twin brother, Aaron Hice; stepbrother Larry Morrisett (Leah); nieces and nephews Clara, EJ, Gavin, Colin, Taya, Nate; and the best friends that anyone can imagine.
Services were held Sept. 10 at Central United Methodist Church of Knoxville. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Mackenzie’s college fund online at: ugift529.com. Enter Ugift code D02-T69 to donate.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 22, 2021