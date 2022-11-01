Alan Lloyd Baer

Alan Lloyd Baer

Alan Lloyd Baer, 85, of Brentwood passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 26, 2022, after a long and valiant fight. Alan was born to Emma Ginter and Lloyd Baer on July 1, 1937, in Johnstown, Pa.

Alan is survived by his wife of 62 years Janice Christie Baer, of Brentwood; daughter Anne Baer Marshall of Franklin, John Lloyd (Kim) Baer of LaCrescent, Minn., and Kathryn Baer (Tom) Charboneau of Manassas, Va. Two grandsons, Graham Thomas Charboneau of Manassas and Evan Lloyd Charboneau of Athens, Ohio; two granddaughters, Kori Ann Baer of St Paul, Minn., and Alice Claire Charboneau of Sewanee. Many special extended family and friends that touched his life and made it complete.

To plant a tree in memory of Alan Baer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.