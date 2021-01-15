Alan Robert Tension of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro at the age of 82.
Mr. Tenison was born in Poseyville, Ind., to the late Robert Dale and Dalpha Reynolds Tenison. During his life, he worked as an accountant, and in research and development for General Electric. In addition to his parents, Mr. Tenison is preceded in death by one sister, Phyllis Combs.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Weedman Tenison; one daughter, Trina Tenison; one son, Tony Tenison and his wife Candace; and two grandchildren, Kayla and Ryan.
No services are planned at this time, but for those who wish, the family asks that donations in Mr. Tenison’s memory be made to the American Cancer Society- PO Box 22718 Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 17, 2021