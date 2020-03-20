Alfonzo Granderson "Black" Snipes 70, of Shelbyville passed Monday, March 16, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare Shelbyville. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Virginia Sims Snipes Wiley.
He is survived by wife, Delois Snipes of Bell Buckle, TN; Children, Ryan (Amanda) Buchanan, April Snipes (Dario Taylor) and step daughter, Shella (Doug) Gilliam all of Murfreesboro; five grandchildren, Avionna Taylor, Myah Sutton, Triston Brandon, Malachi and Trinity Gilliam; brothers, Lamont (Darlene) Snipes of Tullahoma, John Wayne Snipes of Indianapolis, Ind., and Charles (Shirley) Wiley of Inkster, Michigan. Mother-in-law, Annie Ruth Mayes, Chapel Hill; and a host of brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation, Saturday, March 21 from noon to 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Tullahoma with Funeral Services to follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Samuel Keith Avent III Officiating and Rev. James A. Crutchfield, Jr as Eulogist.
Interment Evergreen Cemetery. J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. www.weltonfuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma News – March 22, 2020