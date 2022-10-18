Alice C. Lawson of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 80.

Funeral services were held Oct. 17 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial following at Oakwood Cemetery.

