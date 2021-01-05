Alice Olsen, born in 1927, was just 2 years old when the great depression began. Being the first-born of Norwegian immigrants, she knew what it was like to struggle, to make due, to work, to save, to pray. Her life wasn’t easy, nothing handed to her on a silver platter. She was a tough woman. She raised 3 of us. Her firstborn, Erik, was her fearless adventurer; middle child, Lisa, was the animal lover; and youngest, June, gave her the greatest gift, her granddaughter, Skyler.
Alice was a proud member of the Eastern Star, the Lutheran church, and Sons of Norway. She spoke fluent Norwegian and kept the “old” traditions alive, especially at Christmas. When her husband of 58 years passed, she left the home they built on Cherry Lane, in Smithtown, N.Y.; and moved to Manchester, Tennessee. And although she never lost the Brooklyn accent she was raised with, she was a Southerner for the last 13 years of her life.
Over a dozen charities received Alice’s continuous support. She worked as a Candy-Striper when she could, and along with her husband, drove countless families to and from the Shriner’s Hospital for Children. She had a giving heart and loved being of service to those in need.
On Dec. 27, at 3:30, Alice Olsen moved from Manchester, to her real home in Heaven. We will all miss her sorely, but she lives on in the hearts of those she has touched. Ser deg senere Mom (English translation: See you later!).
Tullahoma News – Jan. 6, 2021