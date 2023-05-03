Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Alice Quandt Marler (b. 1930, Prairie Plains, TN) passed away peacefully on April 19, 2023 in Tullahoma.
Loving mother of Joseph D. and Brian J. Marler, cherished mother-in-law to Laura and Rebecca, and dear sister to her surviving brother, Albert Quandt. Tennessee Polytechnic Institute graduate and dedicated educator for 25 years. Devoted Jehovah's Witness since 1972. Alice found joy in gardening and Bible educational work.
Memorial service at Manchester's Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, May 6, 1 p.m.; Zoom available.
Tullahoma News – May 3, 2023
