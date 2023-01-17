Allan Lane Colyar, who most everyone knew him as "DA" from Demopolis, Ala., passed this life peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at Woodhaven Manor Nursing Home at the age of 84.  

The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 20 from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home followed by graveside services scheduled on Friday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma with Rev. Tom Murdock officiating.

