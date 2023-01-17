Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Allan Lane Colyar, who most everyone knew him as "DA" from Demopolis, Ala., passed this life peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at Woodhaven Manor Nursing Home at the age of 84.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 20 from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home followed by graveside services scheduled on Friday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma with Rev. Tom Murdock officiating.
Allan is a native of Tullahoma and was the son of the late Lee Allan and Willie Belle Moore Colyar. Allan was a 1956 graduate of Tullahoma High School and worked as a manufacturing engineer. He is preceded in death by his wife, Fay Templeton Colyar in which they were happily married over 49 years. In addition, he is preceded in death by his daughter Leigh Colyar Trail; sons-in-law, Max Trail, Sr. and Vic Victory, and brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Marilyn Colyar.
Allan is survived by his daughter, Dane Victory; son, Richard “Ric” Lane Colyar and his wife, Lori Bell Colyar; grandchildren, Ralph Carlton (Jamie), Max Trail, Jr. (Rhonda), Adam Trail (Amy), Sydney Colyar, Hunter Colyar, Cameron Thomason and Laura Peyton Thomason and great grandchildren, Lane and Luke Carlton, Jacob and Kaitlyn Trail and Elizabeth Colyar.
Pallbearers for the service will be Hunter Colyar, Ralph Carlton, Max Trail Jr, Adam Trail, Lane Carlton and Luke Carlton. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Tullahoma High School class of 1956, and staff members of Legacy Hospice in Demopolis, AL and Woodhaven Manor Nursing Home in Demopolis, AL.
The family appreciates flowers but also ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Memorials Processing, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.