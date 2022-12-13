Allen Bruce Gillies

Allen Bruce Gillies

Allen Bruce Gillies, 87, left this world on Monday, November 21, 2022, at his home in Lynchburg.

Bruce grew up in South Charleston, W.Va.  He joined the AF for 4 years and returned to WV to get married.  Bruce attended Oklahoma University in Norman, OK, and moved to Moore, OK, around 1967 to pursue a career with the Civil Service at Tinker Air Force base.  Bruce also served in the AF reserves until he retired.  He obtained several degrees to include a Masters in Aeronautical Engineering from Oklahoma University.  Bruce remained in Oklahoma until he retired from the Civil Service and moved to Lynchburg, TN, around 1990, to be closer to family.

