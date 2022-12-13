Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Allen Bruce Gillies, 87, left this world on Monday, November 21, 2022, at his home in Lynchburg.
Bruce grew up in South Charleston, W.Va. He joined the AF for 4 years and returned to WV to get married. Bruce attended Oklahoma University in Norman, OK, and moved to Moore, OK, around 1967 to pursue a career with the Civil Service at Tinker Air Force base. Bruce also served in the AF reserves until he retired. He obtained several degrees to include a Masters in Aeronautical Engineering from Oklahoma University. Bruce remained in Oklahoma until he retired from the Civil Service and moved to Lynchburg, TN, around 1990, to be closer to family.
Bruce married Tommie June Williams in December 1956 in South Charleston. They were happily married for 65 years. They had three sons, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Bruce was a member of the local chapter of Blacksmiths, and had many blacksmiths come to his home to learn, as well as performing exhibitions at local events. Bruce enjoyed woodworking, as well as teaching and tutoring students at Moore County High School and Motlow College. He lived the remainder of his life in Lynchburg.
Bruce was preceded in death by his brother, David Ross Gillies of Tennessee, a sister, Jean Gillies Bachtel, [Charles Bachtel], of Texas.
Bruce was survived by his spouse, Tommie, of Lynchburg; a sister-in-law, Harriet Gillies, of Huntsville, Ala., a brother-in-law, Stephen Shirley of Morgantown, W.Va.; a son, Robert, [Susan] Gillies, a son, Thomas, [Terry Corbin] Gillies; a son, Jason Gillies; grandchildren, David, [Shelby] Gillies, Phoenix, [Ashley] Gillies, Connor, [Brittaney] Gillies, Libby Gillies, Noah Gillies; great-grandchildren, Nakoma Gillies, Cassie Gillies.
Bruce requested to have a small memorial with immediate family and his ashes spread on Tims Ford Lake.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 14, 2022
