Graveside services for Allie Mae Buckner, 85, of Hillsboro, were held Tuesday, Nov. 24 at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Ms. Buckner passed from this life on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at McArthur Manor in Manchester.
Allie was born in Grundy County on Nov. 18, 1935, the daughter of the late Hubert and Hazel Hawk. She was a member of Prairie Planes Church of Christ. Allie worked over ten years at General Electric, retired in 2000 from Wagner, and worked over fifteen years for Central Funeral Home. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
In addition to her parents, Allie is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Finis Buckner; one son, Randy Buckner; brother, Denzil Hawk; two sisters, Sara Smith and Marie Barrett. She is survived by one son, Franklin Buckner (Tara); two grandchildren, Samantha Buckner and Kaitlyn Stout; nieces, Judy Smart, Kathy Monreal, Lindy Lorenzo, Teresa Heavilin, Diane Cronk, and Joann Hawk.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Buckner family.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 25, 2020