Allie Nann Sain, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Lynchburg Nursing Center at the age of 90.
Ms. Sain was born in Coffee County to the late Frank and Susie Adams Sain. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Diane Allison; one son, Winslow Davenport, Jr.; four sisters, Edith Coots, Betty McCroskie, Jeanie Dowdy, and Sue Tanner; one brother, James Sain; and one daughter-in-law, Anita Davenport.
Ms. Sain is survived by three sons, Richard Davenport, Curtis Davenport (Vickie), and Michael Davenport (Cassie); twelve grandchildren, Adam Jones, Larry Allison, Lisa Richardson, Brittany Whitwell, Rachel Collins, Shanna Gaither, Jamie Davenport, Joshua Lynch, Jennifer Hall, Hannah Matthews, Caleb Davenport, and John Luke Davenport; and 24 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 10:30 a.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 31, 2021