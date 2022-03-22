Tullahoma, TN (37388)

Today

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

