Alton Eldridge Tipps, 68, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. A native of Franklin County, he was born in Winchester on April 5, 1953, to the late Robert Alton and Mary Elizabeth (Carson) Tipps. Visitation with family and friends will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 24 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Rain Teen Center of Camp Rain.
Tullahoma News – March 23, 2022