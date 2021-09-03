Alton "Kalpower" Hickerson Szabo, 58, of Tullahoma passed Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester.
He is the son of the late Tommy Hickerson and Mary Tilford Hickerson. He was preceded in death by his sister, Cynthia Kay Shaw and brother, Allen "Mr. T" Hickerson. He accepted Christ and was baptized at Shorter Chapel AME Church. He graduated from Tullahoma High School in 1981. Alton worked at Bi-Lo Grocery Store for many years.
He leaves to mourn his memory his sisters, Vorketta (Robert) Braston and Stephanie Hickerson both of Tullahoma; Penelopy Hickerson of Owensboro, Ky.; Gwrethalyn Ann, Kimberly and Merideth Hickerson, all of Tullahoma; special sister, Minister Stephanie Berry Singleton; brothers, Thomas, Adrian (Debbie), Kim, and William "Vondell" Hickerson, all of Tullahoma; aunts, Johnnie Ann Smith and Beulah Northcutt, both of Tullahoma; uncle, Earnest Hickerson of Tullahoma; devoted niece and nephew, Nakyah and Kaleb Hickerson both of Tullahoma and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Visitation on Saturday, Sept. 4, from noon to 1 p.m. at Shorter Chapel AME Church with Funeral Service to follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Corey Davis officiating and Pastor James A. Crutchfield, Jr as Eulogist.
Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences may be signed at www.weltonfuneralhome.com
J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 5, 2021