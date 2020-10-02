A graveside service for Alvarene Mitchell Sharp, 91, of Tullahoma will be conducted Saturday, Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Sharp passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Life Care Center in Tullahoma.
Alvarene loved to cook, collect glassware and hummingbird figurines. She was an avid reader and loved a good yard sale or flea market.
Mrs. Sharp is preceded in death by her mother, Zola Bell Mitchell; husband, Gilbert Sharp and son, Gilbert Sharp, Jr. She is survived by her son, Timothy Sharp; daughter-in-law, Patricia Sharp; two grandchildren, Sunya Evison and Trish Walsh.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sharp Family and asks that you sign the guest book at www.tullahomafuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 4, 2020