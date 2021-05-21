Alvin Ray Davenport, 76, of Moore County passed this life on May 19, 2021 after an extended illness at home.
He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era. He was retired from Arnold Air Force Base where he worked as an instrument technician in the propulsion wind tunnel. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time with family and hobby farming. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlin A. Davenport Sr. and Ivadell Himes Davenport of Tullahoma, brother, James Allen Davenport of Moore County, and sister, Sandra Kay Bunn of Tullahoma.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years Shirley Jane Davenport of Moore County, son, Dwayne (Jennifer) Davenport of Lebanon, daughter, Denise (Jon) Leverette of Murfreesboro, five grandchildren (Braden and Cali Leverette and Emily, Nate, and Hunter Davenport).
He is also survived by two brothers – Arlin Amos Davenport Jr. (Barbara) of Tullahoma and Clyde Davenport (Vicki) of Tullahoma, three sisters – Wilma Early (Buck) of Lynchburg, Joyce Bateman of Lynchburg, and Mary Cook (George) of Tullahoma, sister-in-law, Yvonne Davenport and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be Monday, May 24 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home in Tullahoma from noon to 2 p.m. and funeral immediately following at 2 p.m. David Wall will officiate and interment following at Rose Hill cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial donations be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Processing, 501 St. Jude Pl Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma News – May 23, 2021