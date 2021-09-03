Amanda Bush Escue passed from this life on Sept. 1, 2021 from a long-term illness. She was 58.
Amanda was born on Dec. 20, 1962 in Hartsville to Dan and Linda Bush. Amanda was the oldest of three children.
Amanda came to know the Lord as teenager when attending First Baptist Church in Tullahoma with a friend named Jennifer Smith. She spoke of her being saved many times throughout her life. She also wanted to reaffirm her commitment to her salvation and got baptized in New Hope Baptist in Hermitage TN when she was an adult. She absolutely believed in the power of prayer by asking for prayers, and uttering prayers herself during her illness.
Amanda graduated from Tullahoma High School in 1981 and obtained her bachelor’s degree from the University of TN Knoxville in Sociology. Any wonder she was always a Vols fan! Her career path led her into insurance underwriting for which she worked for Bituminous Insurance Company, State Auto, Penn National and later with Lester Green McCord (Thoma). Her attention to detail made her a success in her field. She made countless dear friends along the way that ended up being life-long in her heart.
As a result of her wide circle of friends, she met and married Jim Escue. That marriage resulted the birth of Samantha Escue, her pride and joy. She cherished Samantha’s childhood and loved every minute of running her from swim practice at the Y to soccer practice and everything that comes with raising her. Thus, why she still has a collection of Sam’s baby teeth.
Amanda LOVED life and being around a good time. Wherever she was, everybody there would want to be around her just to hear what she might say next. She met no stranger, was a conflict avoider at all costs and wanted everyone to be happy. She loved snacking on a large bag of M&M’s while enjoying SnapChat, JibJab, filters and all the other fun apps that made people laugh. She could have a crowd laughing over the silliest things.
Amanda is survived by her daughter, Samantha Escue of Murfreesboro; her mother, Linda Bush of Tullahoma; her father, Dan Bush of Wartrace; her twin sisters; Terrie (Mike) Quick-Hill of Altamont; Sherrie (David) Cleveland of Tullahoma; and her most caring and loyal partner in life, Philip Ray.
In lieu of flowers, please send cards and gifts to “Samantha’s Growth Fund” PO Box 128 Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 5, 2021