Amanda Nicole Brazier, 40, of Tullahoma, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at her residence.  She was born in Franklin County on Dec. 29, 1981, to the late Larry Wade and Sheri Lynn (Hoover) Brazier. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, March 12 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home.  Funeral Services will be at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 13 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel.  Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Moore-Cortner Funeral Home to assist with burial expenses. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – March, 13, 2022

