Amber Dawn Zwicker of Normandy, passed this life on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare-Harton at the age of 33.
Amber was born in Hampton, Virginia to Robert and Doreen DeSotto Zwicker who both survive and was a member of Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Amber is survived by her parents, Robert and Doreen Zwicker; her sister, Ashley Shipley and her husband Robbie; and her niece and nephew, Sophia and Anthony Shipley.
A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, July 9 at Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church at 6 p.m. with Father Stephen Klasek officiating. The family will visit with friends beginning at 5:45 p.m. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Cats Are Us And Dogs Too, 119 Providence Boulevard, Clarksville, Tennessee 37042.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 5, 2020