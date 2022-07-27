Andrew Currey Griffin

Andrew Currey Griffin

Andrew Currey Griffin, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, July 22, 2022 at his home at the age of 34.

Andrew was born in El Paso, Texas to Tommy and Brenda Currey Griffin. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. Andrew was also a member of Highland Baptist Church in Tullahoma. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, A.D. Currey and Ken Griffin.

To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Griffin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.