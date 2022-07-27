Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Andrew Currey Griffin, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, July 22, 2022 at his home at the age of 34.
Andrew was born in El Paso, Texas to Tommy and Brenda Currey Griffin. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. Andrew was also a member of Highland Baptist Church in Tullahoma. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, A.D. Currey and Ken Griffin.
Andrew is survived by his parents, Tommy and Brenda Griffin; one sister, Katie Griffin; one brother, Kenny Griffin; his daughter, Nora Wynn Griffin and her mother Virginia; grandmothers, Sallie Currey and Lucile Griffin; aunts and uncles, Dede and Barry Henderson, Debi and Ron Craig; and Marty Wren Currey.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 28 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. with a memorial service to immediately follow at 7 p.m.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 27, 2022
To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Griffin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.