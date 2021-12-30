Andrew Jackson, 83, of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.  He was born Oct. 13, 1938 in Sinking Cove to the late Marion “Jack” and Flossie (Stubblefield) Jackson. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home.  Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Bro. Randolph Gonce officiating.  Interment will be at Jackson Cemetery in Sinking Cove.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

