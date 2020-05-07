Andrew “Panda” Roberts passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 29 in Tullahoma at the age of 30.
Andrew was born a feisty 6 pounds, 2 ounces on Sept. 8, 1989 in Erie, Pa. The curly headed child, kept everyone on their toes and was forever smiling. Andrew was a top, natural athlete from swimming to soccer to rugby; this kid did it all. Andrew was also a history and military aficionado. So, it was no surprise that after he graduated from Tullahoma High School in 2008, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Andrew proudly served his country for five years. He earned the rank of Corporal and served one tour of duty in Afghanistan, with a designated MOS 0311, during Operation Enduring Freedom. Following an Honorable Discharge, Andrew returned to Tennessee to build a life outside of the Marines with his children and family.
Behind the bravado and tattoos, was a gentle-hearted man that loved fiercely. Andrew’s charismatic demeanor turned strangers into friends and friends into family. As the news of Andrews’s passing has spread stories have emerged from his Marine brothers, high school buddies, past loves, family, and from those he has met throughout his lifetime.
Cayden Scott (8) and Aislyn Rose (1) did not have the luxury of time with their Dada, but the time they shared was significant. Cayden idolized his father and will tell you that he is a mini-me. Their favorite activity was pulling out the Red Ryder and testing each other’s prowess at overcoming different shooting challenges. These two spent countless hours chit-chatting about history, military, and life in general. Aislyn cherished her Dada and Peets time. They would spend the early morning hours eating, cleaning the house, watching their show, and singing. These kiddos brought light to Andrew’s eyes and both mirror his charm. We are asking that you keep these two in the forefront of your mind. His life will forever be cherished in the lives of his children.
He is survived by his mother, Christine (Sarbak) Roberts; father, Randy Roberts; son, Cayden Scott Roberts; daughter, Aislyn Rose Roberts; brother, Joseph Hoffer, Jr.; sister, Rochelle Roberts; and nephews, Dominic and Brenden Hoffer. Andrew was surrounded and loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandmother and will be greeted in heaven by his preceding family members.
A small service was held Thursday, May 7 at Tullahoma Funeral Home in Tullahoma. His body was laid to rest at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Nashville. On May 15, 2020, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church will hold a service to honor Andrew’s life. To celebrate Andrew, in the way he would love, his family will hold a Celebration of Life in September. Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Roberts Family and asks that you sign the guest book at www.tullahomafuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma News – May 10, 2020