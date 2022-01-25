Andrew Wallace, 26, passed away Jan. 21, 2022. He was born on February 22, 1995 in

Lexington, Kentucky. He grew up in Winchester since he was 2 years old and was currently living in Hermitage. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Moore Cortner Funeral Home in Winchester. Visitation will be Wednesday Jan. 26 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and the funeral service will be Thursday Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations in Andrew’s memory are suggested to the Winchester Cumberland Presbyterian Church’s Senior Youth Mission Trip ministry (PO Box 176, Winchester, TN 37398) or Animal Harbor shelter (56 Nor-Nan Rd, Winchester, TN 37398).

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Jan. 26, 2022

