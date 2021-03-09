Andy Michael Weatherspoon, 42, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at St. Thomas West in Nashville.
He was born on Nov. 30, 1978 in Tullahoma to the late, Larry Dale and Rebecca Tidwell Ervin Weatherspoon. Andy graduated from Moore County high school in 1997, and then later attended and graduated from Shelbyville Tech. As a youth he was a member of the County Line Baptist Church, but as an adult he attended Crossway Church. He was employed as a production supervisor at Zanini. He was known by many as the “Moore County Snake Man” due to his vast collection of snakes, reptiles, and tropical fish. When he was not taking care of his snakes, he enjoyed going fishing, watching U. T. Football, going to the beach to go deep sea fishing, or spending time with his loving family, especially Bethany and his boys. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Buford and Lillian Weatherspoon; and maternal grandparents, Horace and Ruby Ervin.
He is survived by his loving wife, Bethany Weatherspoon of Lynchburg; sons, Clayton Weatherspoon, Grayson Weatherspoon both of Lynchburg; sister, Karen (Ronnie) Blankenship of Lynchburg; nephews, Josh Blankenship, Noah Blankenship both of Lynchburg; niece, Lily Blankenship of Lynchburg; honorary brother, Rodney (Jennifer) Ervin of Lynchburg; honorary nieces and nephew, Ruby Ervin, Rylee Ervin, River Ervin , all of Lynchburg; father and mother in law, Ricky and Regina Bradford of Estill Springs; grandfather-in-law, James Hawkins of Estill Springs; sister and brother-in-law, Hannah (Dave) Harrison of Manchester, Derek Riley of Estill Springs; nieces and nephews, Taylor Prince, Zoey Prince, Coralee Harrison, Waylon Harrison, all of Manchester; a large family of Ervins, Caubles, Weatherspoons; and his youth baseball and football friends.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 11 at Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 12 at Jennings-Moore-Cortner with Pastor Joel Capizzi officiating. Interment will follow at the Lynchburg Cemetery with Josh Hornaday, Dave Harrison, Peter Capizzi, Jody Patterson, Andy Best, Joe Darnell, Seborn Womack, and Ted Pierce serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Andy Weatherspoon fund at Jack Daniels credit union for his boys. Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 181 Majors Blvd, Lynchburg, TN 37352, 931-759-4552, www.jenningsmoorecortner.com.
Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 10, 2021