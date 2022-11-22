Angela Faye Ashby Jenkins, 59, of Waleska, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Mobile, Alabama on June 1, 1963, to the late Robert Walker and Retha Estella (Durm) Ashby. Funeral services were held Monday in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Bishop Harold St. Clair officiating. Interment followed at Beech Hill Cemetery with Randy Kelly, Ricky Bradford, Jimmy Limbaugh, Chance Bradford, Cody Bradford, and Hunner Allen serving as pallbearers.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Angela Faye Jenkins, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.