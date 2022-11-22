Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Angela Faye Ashby Jenkins, 59, of Waleska, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Mobile, Alabama on June 1, 1963, to the late Robert Walker and Retha Estella (Durm) Ashby. Funeral services were held Monday in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Bishop Harold St. Clair officiating. Interment followed at Beech Hill Cemetery with Randy Kelly, Ricky Bradford, Jimmy Limbaugh, Chance Bradford, Cody Bradford, and Hunner Allen serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 23, 2022
