Anita Gail Darden Sons was born in Coffee County on June 13, 1944 to Jack Darden and Lucille Coop Darden.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ronald Dale Sons, eight brothers: Roy Darden, Tullahoma; Ray Darden (Jo Ann), Moore County; Ron Darden (Judy), Tullahoma; Don Darden (Dianna), Tullahoma; Glenn Darden (Peggy), Tullahoma; Richard Darden (Carol), Venice, Florida; John Darden (Vina), Manchester, Dan Darden (Teresa), Manchester. She is also survived by brothers in law Bobby Sons (Barbara) of Murfreesboro and Tony Sons, (Darlene) Tullahoma; nephews Anthony Sons, Scott Sons, Richie Sons, Chad Sons, Tommy Darden, Andy Darden, Matt Darden, John Rufus Darden, Vann Darden, Jack Darden, Greg Darden, David Darden, Steven Darden, and nieces Stephanie Greenwood, Joy White, Candice Darden Whitaker, Jennifer Hall, Emily Darden Kerr, Olivia Stockdell and several great nephews and great nieces.
At 23 years of age, Gail was diagnosed with schizophrenia, a disease she fought for much of her adult life. Despite her illness, she always did special things for those she loved. She succumbed to cancer at the age of 76. Gail always looked after her brothers with the greatest of love and affection, and she was like a mother to her younger brothers, Glenn, Richard, John, and Dan. Even though she grew up in a houseful of boys, Gail could hold her own. Gail was a professing Christian, having been a member of Grace Baptist Church in Tullahoma for many years and of Raus Baptist Church. She had the gift of love and caring for others. Through all of her illnesses she relied on her husband, Dale, who was dedicated to caring for her. She had been a patient in Manchester Health Care Center for several years where her husband visited her at least twice each day. Her family would like to thank the staff of Manchester Health Care Center for providing excellent care during her illness.
A graveside service for Mrs. Sons will take place Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. at Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 27, 2020