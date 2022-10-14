Anita Louise "nee" Clark Keating, beloved wife for 64 years, of Raymond J Keating, New Market, Ala., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Ann died after a long struggle with cancer. Ann was born in Tullahoma to Wade W. Clark and Mildred L. Clark "nee" Jackson.

She attended St. Cecelia Academy in Nashville. After traveling around the world with her husband during his 25 year military career, Ann graduated from Pierce College in Lakewood, Washington with a degree in Dental Hygiene, and was a practicing Dental Hygienist for several years.

