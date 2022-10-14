Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Anita Louise "nee" Clark Keating, beloved wife for 64 years, of Raymond J Keating, New Market, Ala., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Ann died after a long struggle with cancer. Ann was born in Tullahoma to Wade W. Clark and Mildred L. Clark "nee" Jackson.
She attended St. Cecelia Academy in Nashville. After traveling around the world with her husband during his 25 year military career, Ann graduated from Pierce College in Lakewood, Washington with a degree in Dental Hygiene, and was a practicing Dental Hygienist for several years.
She is survived by Raymond, her husband of 64 years; son John; grandsons Sam and Ian; granddaughter Katie, all of DePere, Wis., and brothers Charles Robert Clark, Oliver Springs, and William Wade Clark, Kingston.
Funeral Mass was held Saturday, Oct. 8 at St. Benedictine Traditional Roman Catholic Church in Lacey's Spring. She was interred in Maplewood Cemetery of Tullahoma.
Berryhill Funeral Home of Huntsville was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 16, 2022
