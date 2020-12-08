Searcy, Anita Louise, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 60.
Anita was born in Coalmont to the late Henry Dyer and Barbara Metcalf Dyer who survives and attended Bethel Baptist Church. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Doyle Searcy; two sons, Travis (Christa) Searcy and Corey (Lori) Searcy; two sisters, Deborah Partin and her husband David and Linda Dyer; and six grandchildren, Haley, Carly, Mason, Caden, Isabella and McKinna.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Dec. 8 at Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Gerald Hice officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Bible and Literature Missionary Foundation, 2101 US-231, Shelbyville, Tennessee 37160.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 9, 2020