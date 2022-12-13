Anna C. Newsom (Tina) Deaton

Anna C. Newsom Deaton “Tina”, 65, of Tullahoma passed away on Dec. 11, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Bedford County on Feb. 22, 1957, to the late James and Margaret Newsom. Anna was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Tullahoma and was previously employed with Kasi as a Line Operator. She previously owned A&B Party Supplies and was a partial owner of A&B Towing. She enjoyed traveling, fishing, and most importantly spending time with her beloved grandchildren. Anna devoted her life to being a loving wife, mother, and nana.

