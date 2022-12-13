Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Anna C. Newsom Deaton “Tina”, 65, of Tullahoma passed away on Dec. 11, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Bedford County on Feb. 22, 1957, to the late James and Margaret Newsom. Anna was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Tullahoma and was previously employed with Kasi as a Line Operator. She previously owned A&B Party Supplies and was a partial owner of A&B Towing. She enjoyed traveling, fishing, and most importantly spending time with her beloved grandchildren. Anna devoted her life to being a loving wife, mother, and nana.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one son, Toby Newsom; two brothers, Jimmy Newsom and Jerry Newsom. She is survived by her loving husband, Mike Deaton; three daughters, Malicia McBride (Charles), Sondra Williamson (Ben), and Tabitha Foust (Cody); one brother, Eddy Newsom (Regina); two sisters, Bonnie Patton and Sue Russell; seven grandchildren, Alden Painter, Lilly Painter, Kylie Painter, Braxton McBride, Ryland Foust, Hunter Foust, Everly McBride; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Funeral services will be held at Tullahoma Funeral Home on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Alex Hoffner officiating. Internment to immediately follow in Ricky Blanton Simpson Cemetery in Rover.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 14, 2022
