Anna Johnson, 68, of Tullahoma was called home Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Regina and AJ Reese of Tullahoma and her loving and cherished daughter, Kimberly Johnson.
She is survived by her siblings, Mary Jane Staples, Linda Sykes of Murfreesboro, Larry Reese of Nashville, Della Reese of Red Bank, N.J., and Bertha Smith of Tullahoma and a loving friend Theodore Johnson of Tullahoma and a host of nieces and nephews.
A long-time employee at Arnold Air Force Base and a private business owner of Success Seminars of Tullahoma. Anna loved serving the LORD and being of service to others and cherished her Church family at the Cedar Lane Church of Christ.
A Celebration of Life Funeral Services are pending, and arrangements entrusted to the Tullahoma Funeral Home, 401 Westside Drive, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
In lieu of flowers, Anna has requested donations be made to your local food banks in the name of her and Kim Johnson.
The family would like to thank Fresenius Kidney Care of Tullahoma for the care and kindness they showed to Anna over the years.
