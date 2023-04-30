Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Anna Ruth Bradford, 84, of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. A native of Franklin County, she was born on Aug. 28, 1938, to the late Foster Davis and Pauline (Stewart) Kemp. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Rev. Todd Coutta officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Garner Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 30, 2023
To send flowers to the family of Anna Ruth Bradford, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.