Anna Turner Smith of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living at the age of 96.

Mrs. Smith was born in Nashville to the late Hollis and Mary Ellen Pickard Turner. During her life, Anna was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Charles Smith; two sisters, Ellen Haskins, and Mattie Lee Eaton; and two sons-in-law, Larry Bevel, and Doyne Gosnell.

