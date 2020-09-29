A graveside service for Annie Mae Brown, 89, of Tullahoma was conducted on Friday, Sept. 25 at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Jeff Collett officiating. Mrs. Brown passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Life Care Center in Tullahoma.
Annie was born on Sept. 14, 1931 to the late Dee and Emma Qualls. Annie loved to spend time with her family and her grandchildren. She also loved to cook for her family and would always put others before herself. During her life she worked as a seamstress at Taylor’s Leather Works. Annie will be remembered as a loving mother, aunt, and grandmother.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Billy Joe Brown; four brothers, Dillard Qualls, Ralph Qualls (Hazel), Leon Qualls, Raymond Qualls; two sisters, Lillie Bell Carr (O.C.) and Dean Williams (Earl). She is survived by her son, Joe Allen Brown (Lisa); two grandchildren, Justin Brown and Derrick Brown; niece Sherry Gernat (Joseph) and nephew, Austin Carr (Edith).
Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brown Family and asks that you sign the guest book at www.tullahomafuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 30, 2020