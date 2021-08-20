Annie Marie Morris Smith, 91, of Estill Springs, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at The Waters of Winchester. A native of Franklin County, Annie Marie was born on Sept. 14, 1929, to the late Charlie and Lora (Gibson) Morris and grew up on the family farm. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel. Interment will be at Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 22, 2021