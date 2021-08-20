Annie Marie Morris Smith, 91, of Estill Springs, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at The Waters of Winchester.  A native of Franklin County, Annie Marie was born on Sept. 14, 1929, to the late Charlie and Lora (Gibson) Morris and grew up on the family farm. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home.  Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel. Interment will be at Walnut Grove Cemetery.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Aug. 22, 2021

To send flowers to the family of Annie Smith, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 21
Visitation
Saturday, August 21, 2021
1:00PM-2:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 21
Funeral Service
Saturday, August 21, 2021
2:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.