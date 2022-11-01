Annie Ruth Bateman Smith

Annie Ruth Bateman Smith, 93, passed from this life on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.  Funeral were scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 30 at Lynchburg Funeral Home with burial to follow at Lois Cemetery. 

Mrs. Smith was one of eight children – six girls and two boys – born to the late Ollie and Ruth Florence Bateman.  She was born on March 17, 1929.  She lived her entire life in Moore County and was a member of the Main Street Church of Christ in Lynchburg.

