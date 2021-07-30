Annie Ruth Watts Brown was born in Springfield, TN on July 14, 1921 and departed this life on July 28, 2021 at the age of 100. She was born to Maggie and Burgess Watts, being the youngest of 8 children. She is survived by her daughter, Janice Brown Bean and her husband, Don Bean of Winchester, TN; 3 grandchildren, Darrin and wife, Lyndi, Julie Bean, and Jennifer Parsons and husband, Mike; 8 great grandchildren, Cade Bean, Carly Bean, Cole Palmertree, Caleb Palmertree, Oliver Parsons and Eli Parsons, Cody Ballard and wife, Brooklyne, and Katelyn Meade and husband, Zaine.
Annie Ruth was married to the late Carlie Carson Brown for 54 years.
Annie Ruth attended the First Baptist Church of Tullahoma and was a charter member of the Christian Women's Club. She and her husband, Carlie, started Covenant Presbyterian Church in Tullahoma, TN. She remained very active in her church until her health prevented her from participating.
Most of her life, Annie Ruth was a mother and a homemaker. She was a woman of truth, who had a heart for those suffering in one way or another. She loved to sew when time allowed. Annie Ruth did sale insurance with her husband later in her married life.
Funeral services for Mrs. Annie Ruth Brown will be conducted on Sunday, Aug. 1, at 2 p.m. in the Tullahoma Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in the Oakwood cemetery in Tullahoma. Mrs. Brown passed away on Wednesday, July 28 at Rock Gate Assisted Living in Cowan.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 1, 2021