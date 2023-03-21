Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Anthony Dale Smith, 65, of Winchester, went home to be with the Lord on March 18, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Feb. 27, 1958, to the late James O. Smith and Dorothy Myers Smith of Coalmont. Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 21 in the Chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Chris Smith and Joe Hunt officiating. Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens with Derrick Everett, Ernie Roles, Jake Dyer, Jeff Hobbs, Jimmy Jernigan, and Rick Summers serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 22, 2023
