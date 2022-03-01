Anthony “Tony” William Martin, of Tullahoma, also known as “The Golf Cart Man,” passed this life on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 at the age of 60.
Tony was born in July 28, 1961 to the late Charles William Martin and Betty V. Lopez. He worked during his life as a mechanic at numerous golf courses including Lakewood and Scenic View, and most recently Arnold Golf Course. You would always see Tony coming and going with a golf cart on his trailer with his best buddy, “Willie,” hanging out the window. He was so proud of the golf cart business he had started and built up over the years and was always taking care of his business. Tony was a devoted husband, uncle, son-in-law, and was the best friend anyone could want. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother and three sisters, Albert, Brenda, Sheila and Janie.
Tony is survived by his wife of 30 years, Keita Martin; special nephew, Lexie Lee Fletcher; three brothers, Mike, Danny and Charles; and two sisters, Nellie and Debbie. Funeral was held Monday, Feb. 28 at Kilgore Funeral Home. Burial followed at Maplewood Cemetery.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 2, 2022