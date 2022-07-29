Arisa "Allie" Ivins

Arisa (Allie) Ivins, 22 years old of Morrison walked into the Lord’s loving arms July 23, 2022 at her home with parents Jim and Shelta Ivins. Arisa was a loving daughter, passionate about learning and helping others. She loved animals, especially her three cats. She loved music, outdoor adventure, and traveling.

Arisa was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Manchester. She is survived by her parents, Jim and Shelta Ivins, brother Jacob Ivins, sister Debra Ivins, nephews Billy, Coleman, Jayden Ivins, her niece Kenlee Ivins, many Aunts, Uncles, cousins and her cats that she raised from kittens. She was preceded in death by her brother Billy Ivins and nephew Isaiah Ivins.

