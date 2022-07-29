Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Arisa (Allie) Ivins, 22 years old of Morrison walked into the Lord’s loving arms July 23, 2022 at her home with parents Jim and Shelta Ivins. Arisa was a loving daughter, passionate about learning and helping others. She loved animals, especially her three cats. She loved music, outdoor adventure, and traveling.
Arisa was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Manchester. She is survived by her parents, Jim and Shelta Ivins, brother Jacob Ivins, sister Debra Ivins, nephews Billy, Coleman, Jayden Ivins, her niece Kenlee Ivins, many Aunts, Uncles, cousins and her cats that she raised from kittens. She was preceded in death by her brother Billy Ivins and nephew Isaiah Ivins.
There will be a private memorial for her immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in her honor to the SPCA of Tennessee at spcaoftn@gmail.com or your local humane society.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.