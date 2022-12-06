Arlene.jpg

Arlene Sue Way

Arlene Sue Way, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Lynchburg Nursing Center at the age of 85.

Mrs. Way was born in Raymond, Washington to the late Samuel R. and Thelma Chappell Darr and was a graduate of Clackamas Community College in Oregon. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Way was preceded in death by her husband; Dean Eldon Way; one son, Darin Way; and one sister, Erma Steinfeldt. She is survived by two daughters, Teresa (Gary) Dickson and Susan (Jeff) Thompson; one son, Kevin (Jane) Way; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

