Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Arlene Sue Way, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Lynchburg Nursing Center at the age of 85.
Mrs. Way was born in Raymond, Washington to the late Samuel R. and Thelma Chappell Darr and was a graduate of Clackamas Community College in Oregon. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Way was preceded in death by her husband; Dean Eldon Way; one son, Darin Way; and one sister, Erma Steinfeldt. She is survived by two daughters, Teresa (Gary) Dickson and Susan (Jeff) Thompson; one son, Kevin (Jane) Way; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 9 at Grace Baptist Church in Tullahoma from 10-11 a.m. with a memorial service to immediately follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tim McGehee officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice Compassus via Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation, 101 Bragg Circle, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.