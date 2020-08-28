Watson-North Funeral Home is honored to be of service and ministry to the family of Arlynn “Lynn” Jansky, age 59, of Winchester.
Ms. Jansky passed from this life at her residence on Monday, Aug. 18, 2020. She lived, worked and was educated in Illinois. While traveling in the South in 2003, she discovered and fell in love with the beautiful mountains, lakes and landscape of Franklin County. In 2007, she relocated to Winchester where she made her home until her untimely death. While she lived in Illinois, she operated her father’s hardware store and also worked in the healthcare field as a phlebotomist. After coming to Winchester, she continued her work in healthcare at what was then Bedford Hospital in Shelbyville. She also served as a volunteer at Hospice Compassus in Tullahoma. She will be remembered by those who knew her best as a kind and generous person who never met a stranger, her keen sense of humor, her wit and her gracious spirit. She had an aura around her that lit up the room when she walked in.
Among her many interests she loved to water ski, do landscaping, fish and read (especially John Grisham and Stephen King novels). Ms. Jansky was preceded in death by her mother, Arlene Boehm Jansky; her father, Thomas Michael Jansky Jr.; her maternal grandparents, Bernice and Andy Boehm; and her beloved cat, Ashton. She leaves to mourn her passing and cherish her memory, her daughter, Sara and her husband, Calvin Short of Winchester and beloved friends, Lisa and Jimmy Wiseman of Winchester. The family received friends on Friday, Aug. 28 at Watson-North Funeral Home in Winchester. A private celebration of life will be held at the First United Church, UCC of Belvidere. Online condolences may be sent to www.watsonnorth.com. Watson-North Funeral Home, 405 Sharp Springs Road, Winchester, TN 37398. 931-967-2345.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 30, 2020