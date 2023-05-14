Arthur Monroe “Moe” Brandon, 79, of Estill Springs passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023. 

He is the son of the late Hoyt and Zadie Jacobs Brandon.  In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Musa Ray Helton, son in law, Andy Goodman, daughter in law, Tammy Hill Brandon, sisters, Evelyn Lawson and Nina McCollough. Mr. Brandon was retired from Goodrich.  He loved his family with all his heart along with his friends. He was always willing to lend a hand when someone needed help moving, fixing something or if they wanted to go to Marvin’s in Fayetteville to eat. 

