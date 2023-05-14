Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Arthur Monroe “Moe” Brandon, 79, of Estill Springs passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023.
He is the son of the late Hoyt and Zadie Jacobs Brandon. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Musa Ray Helton, son in law, Andy Goodman, daughter in law, Tammy Hill Brandon, sisters, Evelyn Lawson and Nina McCollough. Mr. Brandon was retired from Goodrich. He loved his family with all his heart along with his friends. He was always willing to lend a hand when someone needed help moving, fixing something or if they wanted to go to Marvin’s in Fayetteville to eat.
He is survived by his wife Linda Brandon, son, Jeff Brandon (Martha), daughters, Tammy Brandon Luna (Tracy), Sherri Hill (Tracy), Tonya Goodman, Susan Sons, brothers, Bill Brandon (Shirley), Larry Brandon (Crystal), sister, Jessie Vaughn, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Funeral Services were conducted Monday, May 1 at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Beechgrove Cemetery.
Manchester Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 14, 2023
